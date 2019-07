Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Visit the grand opening of the St. Louis St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Dream Home Giveaway house this weekend! The house, built by Payne Family Homes, has an estimated value of $487,000 and is located in The Villages at Sandfort Farm in St. Charles. While at the open house, register for free to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore or Stash Home. Get your tickets today!