After grand jury term ends, Gardner says it’s time for the city to move on

ST. LOUIS – As St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner walked out of her office and to the podium Thursday, she was greeted with applause and cheers by several community leaders.

Gardner denied any wrongdoing in the Eric Greitens case and said if she had, the grand jury would have indicted her.

“The grand jurors were undoubtedly given a large number of documents to review, to determine whether an indictment was appropriate for any of my conduct,” Gardner said. “The grand jury expired and disbanded without issuing an indictment against me.”

Last month, a special grand jury indicted William Don Tisaby, whom Gardner hired to investigate the former Missouri governor. Gardner dropped the case against Greitens in May 2018.

It's possible a new grand jury could be created to review thousands of emails from the circuit attorney’s office. The grand jury’s term expired before the investigation was complete.

Gardner said it’s time for the city to move on.

“Your support for me only strengthens my resolve to deliver on reforms the voters have demanded and deserve in our great city,” she said.

Adolphus Pruitt, president of the NAACP St. Louis, and several others in attendance said the investigation was not fair. They said it upset city voters, who put her in office to reform the local criminal justice system. They said the investigation elevates tensions with law enforcement and that media coverage has been an issue.

“I’m not going to be Trump and say ‘fake news’ and jump on the media but not all of it has been real or has been fair and balanced,” Pruitt said.