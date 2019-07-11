16-year-old dies after being shot in South County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMAY, Mo. - A 16-year-old boy died after being shot on Wednesday, July 10. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Vegas Drive.

When officers arrived they found 16-year-old Robert " R.J" Dorsey suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries a short time after arriving.

Friends of the family members told FOX 2 there was something special about R.J. They said that the 16-year-old was a well-rounded kid, a fantastic basketball player and an overall magnetic.

RJ was extremely close with his mother and they both were very active in the Faith Church community. He attended Bayless High School.

Details about the shooting are scarce as the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

A GoFund Me has been set up for RJ's funeral expenses.