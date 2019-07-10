Video shows girl licking tongue depressor, putting it back at Florida doctor’s office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A video posted to Facebook Tuesday appears to show a girl licking a tongue depressor before placing it back in a jar with the others at a Jacksonville, Florida area doctor’s office.

The video was originally recorded on Snapchat by the girl’s mother, according to WFOX. The mother said it was supposed to stay among friends, but someone shared it publicly on Facebook. She said she’s now receiving death threats and regrets the incident, saying she “wasn’t thinking.”

The clip begins with a hand touching the inside of the canister holding the tongue depressors, twirling its fingers against multiple depressors.

Another hand is then seen removing one depressor from the container. Then a girl is shown licking the entirety of the depressor before reinserting it into the container.

A banner on the video reportedly read “Don’t tell me how to live my life.”

Meanwhile, a piece of paper above the canister reads “Please do not touch medical supplies! Thank you.”

Another portion of the video shows three other children in the office with the caption, “When you are running late af this is how I’m gonna let my kids act,” WFOX reports.

The local news station decided not to identify the doctor’s office, but officials said they have thrown away the tongue depressors and re-sanitized the facility. The office are performing an internal investigation and have requested that law enforcement get involved as well.