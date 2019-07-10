Sullivan woman missing for three months – reward up to $3,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN, Mo. – It has been three months since loved ones have spoken to or seen 69-year-old Betty Alexander. Her family is desperate for answers.

Alexander disappeared from her Sullivan apartment in April.

"I found her glasses sitting on her recliner and that's when I knew something was wrong," said Tonya Tolliver, her daughter.

Tolliver said her mom has early stages of dementia, did not own a cellphone, and did not drive.

"We have searched all of the woods, anywhere she could have wandered, door-to-door, all the businesses, search dog teams come in, and no two search dog teams have taken the same path," Tolliver said.

The reward stands at $3,000. Tolliver said she hopes her prayers will be answered.

"I'm very frustrated. I'm upset; I just want answers. It's very exhausting. Every day, that's all I think about. What can I do to find her? Who can I contact? Where can I look," she said.

Tolliver hopes the public will keep their eyes open and report anything that might help.

"Even if you have a small tip, it would be something to break the case open. We just want answers, we want to bring her home. We are prepared for the worst, but still praying for the best outcome," she said.

Tolliver started a Facebook page called Bring Betty Home.

Alexander is a Caucasian woman, 5' 2" tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She wears her hair at shoulder length and may not be wearing shoes.

She takes medication but is not believed to be in possession of any at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001.