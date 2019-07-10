St. Louisans coping with dangerous heat, severe storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday’s heat and humidity made for one of the hottest days of the year so far. But the intense summer heat and thunderstorms did not stop some St. Louisans from getting some exercise and outdoor fun in Forest Park.

Whether golfing, riding a bicycle, running, or any outdoor activity, people are dealing with degrees of heat in their own ways.

Outside of our Fox 2/News 11 meteorologists, the golf pros at the Highlands Golf and Tennis Center follow the weather unlike anyone else.

“Sunscreen, stay in the shade, stay well-hydrated, get a cold rag around your neck, don’t overexert yourself (and) try to save your energy,” said Chris Liszewski, a PGA professional at The Courses in Forest Park.