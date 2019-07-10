SSM Health Medical Minute: How 3D mapping reduces heart risk in children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Irregular heartbeat or arrhythmias are one of the most common heart disorders in young children that can cause severe discomfort.

However, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is one of the only hospitals in the region eliminating x-ray exposure for patients undergoing the procedure by using a 3D mapping system during a procedure called supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) ablation.

SVT creates scar tissue within the heart in order to block abnormal electrical signals and restore a normal heart rhythm. SVT ablation is used to treat heart rhythm problems that affect the heart's upper chambers and cause an abnormally fast or erratic heartbeat.

Dr. Jason Garnreiter, SLUCare Pediatric Cardiologist explains that the 3D mapping system allows complex electrical information to be overlayed on the map to help direct the cardiologist to the appropriate place to intervene. The 3D mapping allows visualization and tracking of catheters within the heart without the need for x-ray exposure.

The 3D mapping system is so accurate when millimeters count. Success rates are in the 90-95 percent range of a cure, yet the child does not have to undergo radiation exposure. Utilization of the mapping system has allowed pediatric cardiologists at Cardinal Glennon to completely eliminate radiation exposure for over 60 percent of patients undergoing EP procedures.

To learn more about heart procedures at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​