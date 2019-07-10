President Trump approves disaster declaration for 20 Missouri Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - President Donald Trump has granted Missouri a second federal disaster declaration in response to damage from tornadoes and flooding throughout the state.

President Trump on Tuesday approved federal assistance for 20 Missouri counties hit by severe weather since April 29. Missouri had asked for help in 41 counties. The President’s declaration makes the federal Individual Assistance program available to eligible residents in Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties.

Residents in these counties can now register for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, and the replacement of household items.