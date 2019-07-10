Mother and son charged with 52-year-old mechanic’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged a mother and son Wednesday in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a 52-year-old mechanic in north city.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred June 9, just before 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of E. Prairie Avenue.

A park ranger was on patrol in Fairground Park when they heard gunshots near the intersection of E. Prairie and Palm Street. Officers were dispatched to that location and found two victims – a 32-year-old woman and 52-year-old Kerry Charley.

Neighbors told police they heard upward of ten gunshots.

Charley was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Over the course of their investigation, homicide detectives arrested two suspects for the double shooting, Woodling said.

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old Isaiah Gholson with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of failure to report a shooting. The second suspect, 39-year-old Randa Anthony, was charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony, one count of third-degree assault, and one count of failure to report a shooting.

Gholson was not allowed a bond. Anthony's bond was set at $25,000 cash-only.

Investigators believe Gholson shot Charley and the other victim following a disagreement over a car repair bill.

Family and friends said Charley was a hard worker and enjoyed being a mechanic for many years. He would work on some neighbors' cars for little to nothing, sometimes free of charge.

According to court documents, Charley did some repair work on Anthony's BMW in front of his home on Prairie near Beaumont High School. When Anthony and her son came back to pick up the car, they attempted to leave without paying anything. Gholson allegedly grabbed the car keys and got into the vehicle. Charley then went to the driver's side door and tried to get the keys back; that's when Gholson pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Friends and family said Charley grew up in the Metro East and was one of nine children.