Local students enjoy Junior Achievement’s “Biz Town” year-round

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – For 100 years, Junior Achievement has shaped the lives of young minds as they prepare for the real world.

JA Biz Town began 15 years ago in Chesterfield, allowing middle school students the opportunity to learn how to operate successful businesses. These students learn how to run one of 17 businesses, how to write and balance a checkbook, use a debit card, how to manage finances, live on a budget, and learn life skills for not only themselves but their future families.

This is all taught at JA Biz Town and it couldn't be put on without corporate sponsorships. KPLR 11 is proud to be one of those sponsors.

Summer camps run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One of those lucky students, Stanley Black, got to be the CEO of utilities. He talked about what he learned.

"Saving money and putting money away for saving. Like, if I want to buy a new computer, I can, but it's going to take time,” Black said.

Another student, Georgia Lane, got a glimpse in the media world as a DJ but here’s what she loved most: "City hall. You can actually vote, so that's pretty cool."

And what would Georgia tell her friends about Biz Town: "I hope they can do it so they can experience a glimpse of the real world."

Approximately 16,500 students are afforded this Biz Town opportunity and 1,600 through JA St Louis. For more information log on to jastl.org.