Driver, passengers flee after pickup truck crashes into mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - Police were called to a mobile home in Granite City early Wednesday after a pickup truck plowed into the front of the structure.

According to police, the truck driver crashed into the mobile home located in the Edwards Mobile Home Park after a car repeatedly rammed into the back of the truck causing the driver to lose control of the wheel.

There were two adults inside of the pickup truck at the time of the accident. The resident of the mobile home told police the car was driven by a man believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the woman inside the pickup truck.

Police say all three adults fled the scene together in the same car.

There is no word on any arrest at this time.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.