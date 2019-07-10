× Chesterfield police: Shots fired at outlet mall tied to attempted kidnapping

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A 32-year-old Ballwin woman is in custody following an attempted abduction at The Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

According to Lt. Christopher Connelly, a spokesman for the Chesterfield Police Department, police rushed to the mall following a report of an active shooter between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. The mall was closed and placed on lockdown.

The shooting happened in the general area of the Central Plaza Courtyard and the northside parking lot facing Interstate 64.

No one was injured during the shooting and the all-clear was given less than an hour later.

Police took Kerri Weir into custody at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

Police said Weir and a co-defendant approached the male victim in the parking lot, grabbed him by the shirt, and said, “you’re not going to your next appointment. You’re coming with us.” The victim told police he was able to get away by pulling out a handgun and firing multiple rounds into the air.

Weir allegedly told authorities she was collecting on a debt owed to her by the victim. She said her plan was to take the victim back to his house and get her money.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Weir with one count of first-degree kidnapping. Her bail was set at $300,000.

Chesterfield police are attempting to locate the second suspect, who may have left the St. Louis area, Connelly said.