87-year-old Florissant woman found dead in home; police investigating

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday after an 87-year-old Florissant woman was found dead in her home.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Keevenshore Drive around 8:20 a.m. for an injury.

When police arrived, they found the body of Barbara Mabrey in the residence. She’d suffered an apparent head injury.

The county’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation, Granda said.