You Paid For It: Cost of extending MetroLink to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MADISON COUNTY, IL - The You Paid For It Team digs into plans by the State of Illinois to extend the MetroLink line from Shiloh, Illinois to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah.

Officials say they've been planning the extension since the late '90s and now have the funding to do the project.

It comes with a hefty price tag of $96 million dollars.

Investigator Elliott Davis talked to the St Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, one of those who made this deal happen.

He explains why taxpayers should like it.

But some of those taxpayers we talked to have a different take on this deal.

Riders have been screaming about the need for MetroLink to improve security on the train, something Metro officials are still working on.

Elliott asked if a bus would have been a better way to go from Shiloh to MidAmerica. Certainly, cheaper than extending the MetroLink line about 5.3 miles for $96 million.