Two men charged in quintuple murder in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney charged two men Tuesday for the murder of five people over the weekend.

According to investigators, the bodies of five men were found Saturday, July 6, in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Chambers Road. The victims were identified as 37-year old Rodney Holt, 65–year-old Rondall Mullin, 40-year-old Ronald Brewser Jr., 54-year-old Derrick Penny, and 54-year-old James Penny.

St. Louis County police confirmed they'd taken two men into custody Tuesday morning.

Later that afternoon, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced charges against Terrance Wesley and Anthony Watkins.

Both Wesley and Watkins were charged with 5 counts of attempted robbery, 10 counts of armed criminal action, and 5 counts of first-degree murder.