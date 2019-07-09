Take a look inside ‘POWERplex’ the biggest youth sports complex of its kind

HAZELWOOD, Mo. -  POWERplex the redevelop space in former St. Louis Outlet Mall is the country’s largest youth sporting complex.

The 1.5 million-square-foot space will host more than 180 major sports tournaments, camps and events in a wide range of sports, including baseball, softball, lacrosse, 7 on 7 football, basketball, volleyball and beach volleyball.

Sports Properties, a development group led by Dan Buck estimates the project will serve more than 300,000 student-athletes each year, and more than 2.6 million total visitors annually.

FOX 2's reporter Kathrine Hessel stopped the space showcasing the best POWERplex has to offer.

