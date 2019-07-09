St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield evacuated after shots fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chesterfield Police had an “active shooter” response Tuesday afternoon between 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm at the St. Louis Premium Outlets mall in Chesterfield.

The mall was closed and placed on lockdown.

There were no injuries.

At least five shots were fired, police said.

It happened in the general area of the central plaza courtyard and the north side parking lot, facing I-64/Hwy. 40.

Police sealed the parking lot exits and entrances, then went store to store looking for suspects and potential victims.

Workers and customers reported hiding in the back rooms and dressing rooms of stores until police gave an “all clear” after around 45 minutes.

One suspect, a male, was in custody and his gun was recovered, police said. Police did not release his name. He has yet to be charged as of late Tuesday afternoon.

There was no property damage from the gunfire.

The shots could have been fired into the air.

“The danger is significant,” said Chesterfield Police, Lt. Chris Connelly. “You’ve got people walking around in an outdoor area and shots are being fired, you can understand that that’s a very critical situation. That’s why we initially locked the complex down and we started evacuating everyone and checking the vehicles as they left the parking lot to make sure our suspects weren’t in there as well.”

Two other suspects, a male, and a female fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee he said.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police.