St. Louis couple says wedding dress designer refused their business because of their sexual orientation

ST. LOUIS, MO - A St. Louis couple said a wedding dress designer refused to make a garment for them, saying it goes against her faith. Tiffany Allen and Angel Lane said they reached out to the New York-based company, D. AUXILLY, through e-mail to get some information. They said the designer, Dominique Galbraith, responded with the following e-mail that said in part:

"I wouldn't be able to make a piece for a same-sex wedding. It goes against my faith in Christ. I believe Jesus died for our sins so that we would live for him according to His Holy Word. I know you both love each other and that this feels right but I encourage you both to reconsider and see what the Lord has to say and the wonderful things He has in store for you both if you trust and obey Him.

God Bless and be with you both!

I'm available to talk and share more about Jesus if you'd like. Feel free to call me."

Marcia McCormick, a professor with the St. Louis University School of Law said the company is violating the law.

"The dressmaker is violating New York State law that prohibits discrimination on basis of sexual orientation," she told Fox 2.

McCormick said while Missouri's laws surrounding the issue do prohibit discrimination, that does not include sexual orientation. She said the law that would apply in this case is the one where the dress designer is based.

Fox 2 reached out to the company to give them a chance to share their side of the story, but our e-mails went unanswered. We also tried to get in touch over the phone and reached out through social media but we have not heard back.

The couple said they plan to file a formal complaint against the company and said they will consider filing a lawsuit.