Sandals Resorts “Suite-Stakes” giving away free summer vacations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thanks to the Swim Up To Sandals Suite-Stakes, that passport fee might be worth it if the rest of your vacation is free!

From now until September 20 Sandals is giving away a free vacation every Friday.

All you have to do is fill out the online form and hope it's your lucky day.

Destinations include Sandals Resorts in Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, and more.

The suite-stakes covers the entire stay at the resort, plus all meals, drinks, and activities.

The catch is winners will have to foot the bill for the airfare.