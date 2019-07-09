× Major Case Squad activated after deadly shooting in Madison, Illinois

MADISON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad was activated after a deadly shooting in Madison, Illinois Monday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., police in Madison were called to the 1500 block of 4th street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old and16-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man shot.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital where the 15-year-old died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Members of the SWAT team and investigators were still on scene around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

It is unclear the circumstances around the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call The Major Case Squad 618-709-7750 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

