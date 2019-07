Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A scheduled court hearing Tuesday for the man accused of the 1993 murder and kidnapping of Angie Housman has been postponed.

61-year-old Earl Cox was flown to St. Louis from a North Carolina prison last month

In addition to charges in the Housman case, Cox is also charged with molesting another young girl in an Overland Park.

Cox is being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a half-million dollar cash- only bond. A new court date will be scheduled today.