Former St. Louis Mills Outlet Mall getting a major makeover, turning into POWERplex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Calling it a stay and play environment for sports families, the St. Louis Mills Mall is undergoing a transformation.

When the mall first opened in 2003 there were eight anchor stores and 200 specialty stores inside “The Mills.” But now, the new POWERplex will change the way you view the defunct mall.

Getting a major makeover and re-branding the power Plex plans to change the way you view this complex.

The Mills will close for good August 30 and construction workers will begin to rip out structures to open up large spaces.

The public-private partnership will convert the 1.5 million-square-foot mall into six major sports venues. There will be space for baseball, softball, lacrosse, 7-on-7 football, basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball.

Developers plan to reopen the 18 theater cineplex, 13 restaurants, three go-kart tracks, putt-putt, and a ropes course.

POWERplex will also have sports retail stores and six new hotels nearby.

The plan is to open the POWERplex in February.

It’s believed 2.9 million people will use this sports facility each year.