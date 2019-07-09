Driving range at The Quarry at Crystal Springs reopens after weeks of flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Mo. – A golf course flooded for six weeks finally gets a break. The driving range at The Quarry at Crystal Springs reopened.

It is a game of precision and patience. The golfers at The Quarry at Crystal Springs are patiently waiting for floodwaters to recede.

"We've poured our lives into this to put it into great condition and it's so sad to see it in this state," said Nash Haxel.

Just a few weeks ago, Haxel said much of this course was underwater.

"On June 2, Creve Coeur Lake came over the road, over Marine Avenue, and basically deposited 125 million gallons of water onto our golf course and it's been here ever since," he said.

For the past three weeks, they have been pumping water 24 hours, seven days a week, but there is still work to do.

"We are in the final days of 10 big industrial pumps, pumping water off the property, we've probably got one or two days left," Haxel said.

Haxel expects a $500,000 loss and said they are doing their best to recover.

"It is devastating, we've lost a lot of turfgrass. We are doing the best we can to survive. I think we will pull through it. I want to thank the community for all their support and help," he said.

Haxel said he hopes all the hard work pays off.

"We feel this is an important asset to this community and the recreation in this park is important. We just want to be able to save the Quarry," he said.

They hope to open The Quarry at Crystal Springs the week of June 15. Management has launched a GoFundMe to help with costs to reopen the golf course.