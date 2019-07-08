You Paid For It looks in to County Executive power to hire 3 persons per department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The You Paid For It Team has learned of a provision in the St. Louis County Charter that lets the County Executive appoint 3 people to each county department. The County Executive can pick the Director and two other workers. So, while those workers are listed under the County Executives Office they're paid for out of the budgets of the various Departments

We've learned the County Charter Commission is taking a hard look at this deal.

There's concerned that the last County Executive Steve Stenger misused the authority and kept on hiring people even though the County Council had cut his budget.

Former Council Chairman Sam Page is the County Executive now, and he's promised transparency.

For starters, he says he'll let everyone know who’s in his office.

But Page did make one hire under this deal.

He hired Hazel Erby, who served with him on the Council, as his Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for $121,000. Her salary will be paid by the Department of Revenue's Budget.

You pay a Chief Diversity Officer $120,000