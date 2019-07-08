Starting lineups announced for MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio – On Monday, National League manager Dave Roberts and Alex Cora of the American League announced the lineups and starting pitchers for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Cora also selected right-hander Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros as the AL’s starting pitcher. Roberts picked Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu as the NL’s starter.

The National League starting lineup:

The American League starting lineup:

 

The All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

