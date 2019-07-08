St. Louis’ first at-home fusion dining experience

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis’ first fusion dining experience at the comfort of your home – combining food tales, stories, and trivia. Chef Ashok Nageswaran, the founder of Food Raconteur, visits Fox 2 News to discuss this unique take on catering and share some recipes too!

