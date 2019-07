Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Monday, July 8 is the deadline if you want to appeal your property tax assessment in St. Louis County.

The assessor's office estimated property values are up at least 15 percent on average leading to the higher taxes. Some residents saw their taxes go up much more.

You can file an appeal at the Board of Equalization office at the county administration building in Clayton or online.

To file an appeal click here: