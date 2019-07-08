Police confirm 5 persons killed in north St. Louis County were shot to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Fox 2/News 11 has learned more about the violent Fourth of July weekend across St. Louis. Twenty-five shootings recorded, including five people found murdered Saturday inside an apartment in North St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar confirmed the murder victims were all men between the ages of 37 and 65. Family members said two of the victims were related.

Belmar made a plea for anyone with information about the deadly shooting to come forward.

Authorities said the five male victims were found dead Saturday in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Chambers Road in north St. Louis County. Among the victims were 54-year-old Derrick Penny and 54-year-old James Penny. Family members said the men were cousins and both fathers.

Also killed: 37-year old Rodney Holt, 65–year-old Rondall Mullin, and 40-year-old Ronald Brewser Jr.

Belmar said he wants those responsible brought to justice.

“One is too many and to have something like this happen to people who live in the communities. They deserve better. It does rock a community,” he said.

The chief said somebody out there knows something.

“Ultimately, we have to have people come forward that know what happened," Belmar said. "There are people that know to assist law enforcement no matter if we are.”

Police are still trying to figure out a motive and what lead up to the murders.

However, investigators confirmed illegal activity happened inside the vacant apartment and at least part of the building had been boarded up and was not supposed to be occupied. Not all the units are vacant. Belmar said those type of associations can sometimes lead to violent behavior.

“This was firearm related, a weapon used, narcotics-related to some extent, and a vacant home," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477, your call will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward.