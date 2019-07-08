‘I’m taking over’: Police officer steps in to help woman struggling to mow lawn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer is being praised after a video showing her going above and beyond the call of duty was shared recently on social media.

West York Borough Police Officer Bridgette Wilson didn’t hesitate when she saw a York County woman struggling to mow her lawn on July Fourth, according to WPMT.

“She got out of the car and she started to come towards me and I didn’t know what she was going to do!” said Sharon Markle. “She said, ‘I’m taking over’ and she grabbed the mower and started mowing the grass,” said Markle.

Markle says she was struggling in the heat before Wilson jumped in to help.

“I’m like, ‘Wow,’ I couldn’t believe it and I said ‘are you sure?’ and she said ‘yeah, go sit down! Your face is all flushed,'” Markle recalled. “I’ve never had anybody really do anything like for me just come in and take over, she’s awesome.”

Markle says it was a blessing in disguise.

“I have like 75 percent arthritis in this knee that’s really been bothering me lately and some days are easier than others,” she added.

“I thanked her and said ‘do I owe you anything’ and she said ‘just a smile’ and then she got in her car and drove away,” said Markle. “There are good people out there that are willing to help, I’ll always be thankful to her.”

Officer Wilson was out of town and wasn’t able to speak with WPMT on camera, but she said she believes protecting and serving takes many forms, adding this was just one that was needed that day.

Ryan Brunner, the man who took the video, was inspired by the story and has offered to take care of mowing Markle’s grass for the rest of the summer.