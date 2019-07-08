I-255 to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge road restrictions starts Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the northbound and southbound lanes of I-255 from Route 3 to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge will be restricted beginning Monday, July 8.

Restrictions in the southbound lanes will be between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes. One lane will remain open at all times in each direction, IDOT said.

The lane restrictions are needed to make pavement repairs, according to IDOT, and work should be completed by early August.

