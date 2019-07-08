Hupp in jail – ‘She would try to turn the guards against one another’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney said Pam Hupp is just as manipulative in jail as she was on the outside.

Hupp was convicted June 19 for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger and will spend the rest of her life in prison.

The most astounding thing may be that other inmates don’t know who she is. Lohmar said that’s partly because she looks nothing like she did when she was arrested August 2016.

“She would introduce herself as Pam and she would tell them that she was being held on traffic warrants,” Lohmar said.

According to Lohmar, Pam Hupp continues to play the victim, just like she did with O’Fallon police after she murdered Louis Gumpenberger. After the murder, Hupp tried to paint Gumpenberger as the attacker.

During a voluntary interview with police, held immediately after she shot Gumpenberger to death, she said softly, “I don’t get it. I just don’t get why people just keep coming at me.”

She also blamed Fox 2’s coverage for inciting people. Hupp brought up our investigations linking her to another murder – her friend Betsy Faria. Hupp benefitted from a $150,000 life insurance policy. It’s another reason Hupp gave in her initial police interview as to why she was a victim.

“That’s why when I got that money, I never did anything with it. It’s like cursed. I don’t want anything to do with that,” she said.

She then leaned into the officer and whispered loudly, “Everybody wants it!”

O'Fallon police followed the evidence rather than Hupp’s stories. They arrested her after finding she'd been looking for a random person to kill – someone she could frame by planting evidence.

She’s been at the St. Charles County Jail ever since.

Lohmar said she’s still trying to be in control.

“She would try to turn the guards against one another, the inmates against one another,” he said. “From the beginning, she was manipulative. Throughout every possible place she could manipulate, she tried to manipulate, and apparently her last three years in jail she was doing the same thing.”

Lohmar said she plays a motherly figure.

“Of course, a lot of these inmates were significantly younger than her. They seemed to gravitate to her. They seemed to like talking to her and she would get them to tell her their stories.”