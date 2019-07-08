Getting a passport will be a lot easier thanks to FedEx

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Getting your passport will be a lot easier thanks to FedEx. The delivery service is teaming up with rush-my-passport to offer a wide range of expedited services this summer.

They’re offering one-day passport processing for $449.  Getting your passport in eight to ten business days will cost about $119.

More information: fedex.com/passport.

