Florida fireworks display goes awry, sends bystanders running for their lives

PANAMA BEACH, FL – On Thursday, July 4th explosions rocked Panama Beach just after 10 pm. Multiple explosions happened on the beach as residents and tourist gather along the beach to watch private fireworks displays being set-off.

One display went awry with fireworks and shells exploding on the beach, causing people to run for their lives.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene found fireworks stacked 30 to 40 yards wide on the beach. Additional fire and EMS units were called to the scene to help with crowd control and put out fires on the beach and wood decks to condos near the beach.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosions.