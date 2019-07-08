Caseyville police searching for driver who hit patrol car and fled the scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, Ill. Police are searching for a group of accused car thieves after they struck a Caseyville Police Patrol Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Old Country Inn Drive in Caseyville

According to Illinois State Police, the car thieves were breaking into vehicles parked at the Motel 6. When officers arrived on the scene the suspects fled in a vehicle and struck several parked cars as well as a Caseyville patrol car.

The officer did not appear to be seriously injured.

We are told at least one person was arrested.