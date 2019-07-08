× Cannabis clinic in south St. Louis to offer medical marijuana certifications

ST. LOUIS – As Missouri begins to accept applications for medical marijuana patients, physicians, and businesses, an Illinois-based charity has partnered with a St. Louis cannabis clinic to offer medical marijuana certification for those individuals.

Primero Cannabis Clinics, located in the Cherokee Antique District, offers state compliant certifications. Educated Alternative, which runs out of Oak Lawn, Illinois, has provided funding for more than 100 patients to meet all certifications for that state’s medical marijuana program.

The clinic hopes to help patients find everything they need to qualify and become certified to possess medical marijuana.