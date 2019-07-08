Blues fans will have a chance to buy Enterprise Center seats

Posted 10:40 am, July 8, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS –  Here’s your chance to own a piece of history!

The Enterprise Center home of the St. Louis Blues is offering fans the option to purchase Enterprise Center seats for your ultimate Blues Fan Cave!

The seats will have ‘feet’ brackets and are available for pick at the end of July at the  Enterprise Center located at 1401 Clark Ave.

According to the website, all seats will come as is and are sold as a pair for $750.  There is a limited supply.

Click here to order:

