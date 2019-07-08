Annual census survey causing confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 2020 U.S. Census is making headlines this year for several reasons. One of the big debates has been over whether a question regarding citizenship should be included. That debate has led to some confusion for some St. Louis area residents who recently received the American Community Survey.

Several FOX 2/News 11 viewers told us they threw away the survey because they thought it was a scam. Census officials tell us American Community Survey is a valid survey conducted by the Census Bureau on an annual basis and is sent to approximately 3.2 – 3.5 million households every year. The U.S. Census is conducted once every 10 years.

Census officials say the American Community Survey provides vital information on a yearly basis that helps determine how more than $675 billion dollars in federal and state funds are distributed each year. Responses can help a community plan for hospitals and schools, support school lunch programs, improve emergency services, build bridges and inform businesses looking to add jobs and expand to new markets, according to Census officials.

Rebecca Phoenix is an investigator with the Better Business Bureau. She has not received in any recent reports regarding Census scams but adds it’s always a good idea to be cautious.

“We encourage anyone before they share any personal information to confirm the identity of the person who is asking for the information,” she said.

