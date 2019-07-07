Rotting fish in a South City lake leave a foul smell for area residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More than 100 dead fish are floating in the horseshoe lake located in Carondelet Park in south St. Louis. Residents in the area noticed the fish kill starting Friday through Sunday during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Residents in the area have been trying to get in touch with the City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to complain about the smell of the rotting fish.

Fox 2/News 11’s Michelle Madaras has been to the lake and seen a number of fish floating the horseshoe lake. She’s reached out the city’s parks department and Missouri Department of Conservation trying to determine the cause of the fish kill and when residents could expect relief from the foul smell.