Retail Theft reported in Caseyville

CASEYVILLE, Il. – At approximately 4:25 a.m. Sunday the Caseyville Police Department responded to a theft at a BP on Rauckman Drive. The suspect had stolen multiple items and battered the clerk when confronted.

Caseyville police are still attempting to identify the male suspect in the photographs. The suspect is believed to be under 21. He was the front seat passenger in a Red Ford Escape.

If you know the identity of the suspect contact the Caseyville Police Department at (618) 344-2151 EXT. 142.