Pro hockey players Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer arrested for assault

Two pro hockey players were arrested in New York City on Sunday morning and charged with assault, according to NYPD Det. George Tsourovakas.

Sonny Milano, formerly of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and A.J. Greer, who has played with the Colorado Avalanche, were arrested about 6:35 a.m. after an argument escalated into a physical fight, according to Tsourovakas.

They were charged with assault and given desk appearance tickets, Tsourovakas said. Desk appearance tickets are orders to appear in court at a later date.

On Saturday night, Greer posted an Instagram story of him sitting across from Milano at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Milano, 23, from Massapequa, New York, was drafted in the first round by the Blue Jackets in 2014 and played in eight games last season. He was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus’s minor league affiliate, in November 2018.

In the 2017-2018 season, his personal best, Milano played in 55 games and tallied 14 goals and eight assists.

Greer, 22, from Joliette, Quebec, was drafted by Colorado in the second round in 2015. He played in 15 games last season and scored his first NHL goalin a blowout win over the Winnipeg Jets in February. He was reassigned to the minor league Colorado Eagles days afterward.