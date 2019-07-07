× Police investigating early Sunday morning homicide in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – On Sunday morning, at approximately 12:20 a.m., St. Louis County Police officers responded to a shooting in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

The investigation is still very active at this time. Other information will be released when it become available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.