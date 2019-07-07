× Police identify individuals killed in North County apartment

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police Sunday identified the 5 victims found dead in the North St. Louis County apartment in the 1900 block of Chambers Road.

The victims have been identified as:

Derrick Penny, 54 years of age

James L. Penny, 54 years of age

Rodney E. Holt, 37 years of age

Rondall Mullin, 65 years of age

Ronald Brewster Jr., 40 years of age

The victims were found Saturday just after noon by an acquaintance who had been with the men Friday night.

Residents in the area told Fox 2/News 11 that they heard gunshots near the apartment early Saturday morning.

St. Louis County Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

Chief of Police Jon Belmar had this to say about the investigation, “The biggest thing that I can say, we need help from the community to assist us in solving this crime. This is the most important thing we can do.”

