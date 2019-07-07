North County residents on edge after 5 adults found dead in apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police investigators are trying to get to the bottom of the discovery of five people found dead in a North County apartment Saturday afternoon.

The community remains on edge. The deadly shooting happened in the 1900 hundred block Chambers, and detectives were back at the scene Sunday.

“We heard a single shot then boom and boom and boom.”

I heard numerous gunshots. We could tell they were not fireworks because it was so loud” said one resident.

Some residents asked our news crew to not show their faces fearing a suspect remains at large

Police confirmed that the case is a homicide investigation, “One homicide is too many, it's a tragedy for a community anytime we have a scene what appears to be five individuals’ victims of homicide rock the community,” said Chief Jon Belmar.

Police would not go into details how the victims died but those who knew the victims claim the 5 adults died of a violent crime, “From what I hear, they all were shot in their head, all five people. That seems like the Devil’s work.” They were not trying to be extraordinary men, they were not trying to be wealthy men, they just wanted to live a normal life and they were content with what they were doing,” said another resident.

Police say those responsible for the murders remain at large, leaving some residents to frighten and very concerned, “It makes you be afraid to really be out here. You got to wonder if what if they are still out here,” said a resident.

“The biggest thing that I can say, we need help from the community to assist us in solving this crime. This is the most important thing we can do,” said Chief Jon Belmar.

St. Louis County Police say the gunman is still out there and they encourage anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.