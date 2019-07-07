City of St. Louis takes small step towards a program called “Cure Violence”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis may be ready to take a different approach to fight violent crime. Political leaders approved $500,000 to take the first steps in looking at a program called Cure Violence.

It's an idea that's been pushed by St. Louis Board President Lewis Reed for more than a year now.

It's being used in more than 20 cities across the United States.

According to one study, it's had good results bringing down shootings and killings.

Although the Mayor voted for the money, she has still not put her administration 100 percent on board with Cure Violence. She told me she's continuing to look and see what will work best for St. Louis.

Right now the city has a higher number of homicides than this time a year ago.