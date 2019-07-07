Another violent night in St. Louis brings the holiday weekend shooting total to nearly 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After six shootings were reported overnight, St. Louis police were called to a report of another at 7:30 am. They arrived to find a man dead in the middle of a south city park.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department homicide investigators and a St. Louis Medical Examiner surrounded the victim inside Gravois Park. Children were playing nearby. Others stopped to watch the investigation.

One woman, who only wanted to give her first name Tracie said, “This is really like hitting close to home, you know, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat on that park bench.”

Investigators say it may not be related to a shooting, as they documented the victim had “a dried pool of blood around his head and a stab wound to his chest.”

While investigators later determined the weapon to be a knife in this case, they were dealing with six other cases overnight, involving guns.

3100 Delmar: Police report one man shot in the leg and another man shot in the hand.

3700 Aldine: Police report a man grazed in the leg.

10 th and Madison, near I-70 downtown: Police report a man shot in the back.

and Madison, near I-70 downtown: Police report a man shot in the back. Convention Plaza and N Tucker: Police report a woman shot in the leg.

Vandeventer (no further description): Police report a man grazed in the head and shot in the leg.

All victims in these cases were reported by police to be “conscious and breathing” when they arrived.

It brings the total number of people shot over the July 4th holiday weekend to 18. Twelve people were reported shot overnight July 4th-5th. One of the cases Friday morning, involved a 12-year-old girl, sitting in a car in front of her house on. She survived after a bullet grazed her head.

Remember you can remain anonymous if you call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).