1 child dead, 6 injured in Sunday morning accident in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. – An 11-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri was killed in vehicle accident on July 7th in Perry County.

A 71-year-old man was driving with with the child and five other passengers at approximately 7:25 a.m. on northbound Interstate 55.

The driver had a moderate injury. There were two minor injuries and three of the passengers had serious injuries. The six injured in the accident were also from the Kansas City area and were taken to area hospitals.