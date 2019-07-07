1 dead, 9 others injured in 6 additional shootings over the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The violent weekend continues in St. Louis with an additional 10 people shot Saturday night and Sunday morning. Of these 10 victims, one man died and the other nine were injured.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, two men were shot at 3100 Delmar. One man was shot in the hand and the other man was shot in the leg. Both victims were conscious and breathing. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Police responded to another shooting just a few minutes later. At around 12 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man was shot in the head and his left side. He was conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital.

Another man was grazed in the leg by a bullet at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Aldine. This victim was conscious and breathing. Police have no other information on this shooting.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot in the back at 10th and Madison. This victim was conscious and breathing.

About an hour later, at 1:30 a.m., one man and four women were shot at Tucker and Convention. Four of these victims are in stable condition. One victim is in critical condition.

Police are also investigating a man who was fatally shot in north St. Louis County at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. This shooting happened in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive