× Jefferson County man seriously injured while making fireworks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – A Jefferson County man was seriously injured Saturday morning while making fireworks in his garage. At some point during the early morning, an explosion occurred in the 3900 block of East Point Drive. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox 2/News 11 that a man was making fireworks when one was accidentally set-off.

The man suffered major damage to a hand and significant injury to his abdomen.

The De Soto Rural Fire Protection District responded to the incident and had the man transported to the hospital for immediate treatment.

No word on the man’s age or his current condition.