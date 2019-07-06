Early Saturday morning fire at Wood River, Illinois apartment complex displaces residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, Il. - Firefighters from multiple agencies were on the scene of a fire Saturday morning at the Golden Oak Apartments on West Action and North Haller. The Illinois State's fire marshal got to the scene just after 5:30 a.m.

The fire chief said the apartment complex is home to a lot of elderly residents. Many people who use canes and walkers and some even on oxygen. The fire chief said he wasn't worried about the oxygen tanks exploding, rather he was worried that people who already had breathing problems would get worse in the smoky hallways.

The fire started at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and firefighters were able to get it under control quickly. However, the move back in will not be quick. The fire captain said tests for the air and sprinkler system in the building should be done today.

No one was injured in this fire or transported to the hospital.

Some residents will be able to move back in at 10 a.m. For others, they may not be able to move back in until 5 p.m.

We have reached out to Fire Chief Brendan McKee for information on how this fire started and if there were any injuries.

The fire captain said tests for the air and sprinkler system in the building should be done today, but one resident is worried about the possibility they could be out for more than one night. — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) July 6, 2019