Carnahan Courthouse basement flooded after watermain breaks

ST. LOUIS – Saturday two water main breaks flooded the Carnahan Courthouse building sub-basement. According to St. Louis Fire Department personnel on the scene, one of the main feeds the buildings cooling system. The major mess/damage was in the sub-basement where the building’s operations are housed. The HVAC, plumbing, electrical and system configuration are now covered by 6 to 7 feet of water.

Were told the courthouse should be open for business on Monday morning.